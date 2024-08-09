Family Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 378,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 425,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. 62,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

