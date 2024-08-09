Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,860,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 890,126 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,944,000 after acquiring an additional 765,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 684,369 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 808,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 596,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $47.41. 238,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,057. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

