Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $332.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.64. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,525,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.