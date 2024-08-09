Fei USD Price Hits $0.97 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and $208,057.46 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,004.30 or 0.96266284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00054819 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,975,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,435,086 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,693,346.07049229 with 16,435,086.2412864 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95429445 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $227,467.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

