FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 2,089,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,570. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.71. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

In other news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,083.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

