Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Insider Purchases £11,997.72 in Stock

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) insider Clare Brady purchased 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,997.72 ($15,332.55).

Fidelity Asian Values Price Performance

Shares of LON:FAS opened at GBX 494 ($6.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.84 million, a PE ratio of -6,175.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 505.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 504.41. Fidelity Asian Values has a 1 year low of GBX 467.25 ($5.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.86 ($7.03).

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

