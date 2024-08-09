Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Insider Purchases £11,997.72 in Stock

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) insider Clare Brady purchased 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,997.72 ($15,332.55).
Fidelity Asian Values Price Performance
Shares of LON:FAS opened at GBX 494 ($6.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.84 million, a PE ratio of -6,175.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 505.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 504.41. Fidelity Asian Values has a 1 year low of GBX 467.25 ($5.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.86 ($7.03).
Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile
