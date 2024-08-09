FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $4.75 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.25 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIGS. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

FIGS stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 5,237,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $830.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $12,152,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 26.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 766,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

