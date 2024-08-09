Financial Analysis: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $14.56, suggesting a potential upside of 72.54%.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,888.47% N/A -598.61% Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 0.00 -$6.13 million N/A N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group $415.47 million 2.27 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -20.59

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

