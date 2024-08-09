Financial Contrast: IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of IN8bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IN8bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

IN8bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,361.77%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 716.66%. Given IN8bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

IN8bio has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($0.91) -0.75 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.19 million ($0.32) -0.77

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -151.40% -107.81% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -431.16%

Summary

IN8bio beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

