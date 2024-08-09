First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 865,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,765 shares.The stock last traded at $52.73 and had previously closed at $53.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.