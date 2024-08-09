First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in First Merchants by 4,586.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 685,758 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in First Merchants by 457.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 581,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 477,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $14,400,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $8,218,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
