First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.79% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 2,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.