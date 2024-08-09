First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 208,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 57,021 shares.The stock last traded at $58.20 and had previously closed at $56.55.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4,845.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 267,303 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

