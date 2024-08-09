First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

