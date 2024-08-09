First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Shares Up 1.4%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2581 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF ( NASDAQ:FTAG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.62% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

