First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 752.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,235 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 2.37% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRPT. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 654,705 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 440,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 213,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CRPT traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 51,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,947. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

