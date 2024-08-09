Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FI traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.15. 1,781,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.27. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $165.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

