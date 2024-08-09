Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.54% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Trading Down 26.3 %

Five9 stock traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,371,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9 has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.