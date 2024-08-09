Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 13,034,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,917,785. The firm has a market cap of $170.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

