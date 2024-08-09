Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 2.0% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,100. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.