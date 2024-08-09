Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 153,876 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $157.70. 1,315,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,993. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

