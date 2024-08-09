Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.6% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,669. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

