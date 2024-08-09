Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.59. 3,698,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

