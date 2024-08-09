Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.190 EPS.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $68.68. 10,817,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

