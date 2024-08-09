Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,945,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,013,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

