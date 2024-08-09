Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 239 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 199.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

