Fortitude Family Office LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Fortitude Family Office LLC cut its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,126,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 184,031 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 33.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 934,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 235,324 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 166,893 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 735,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 355,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,935. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $9.22.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.