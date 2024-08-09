Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76. The company has a market cap of C$689.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.13 and a 1-year high of C$12.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.18 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 1.7414141 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

