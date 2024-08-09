Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontier Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.11. 1,385,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

