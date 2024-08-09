FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT Lowered to $0.50 at UBS Group

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $1.35 to $0.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,830,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,355,980. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $226.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,576,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,826 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,457,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 990,648 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 574,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,488,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 562,800 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.