FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Reduced by Analyst

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Teradata in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Teradata Stock Up 2.5 %

TDC opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Teradata by 111.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

