FY2025 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Raised by Zacks Research

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFG. Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,845,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 257,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

