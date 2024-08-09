FY2025 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

Shares of ECN stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.09. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$579.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

