FY2025 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.30 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

View Our Latest Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 492,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in R1 RCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,826,545 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,837 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.