G1 Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. 486,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,701. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $370.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.53.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 928,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100,715 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

