Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.29%.

Gaia Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

