Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Down 16%

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) fell 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.79. 64,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 247,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GAU

Galiano Gold Trading Down 16.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 15.77.

In other Galiano Gold news, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$215,319.23. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$215,319.23. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.