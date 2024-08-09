General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.26 and last traded at $165.40. 961,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,072,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

