General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $54.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,496,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,982,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in General Motors by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

