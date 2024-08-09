GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.58, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of GOVX stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 615,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,555. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOVX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

