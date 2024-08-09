GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.58, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GOVX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 615,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOVX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

