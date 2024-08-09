Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geron in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.07.

GERN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 1,482,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.48. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Geron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Geron by 135.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Geron by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Geron by 403.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,201,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 962,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 846,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,550 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

