Gifto One Day Trading Volume Hits $40.14 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $28.86 million and approximately $40.14 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Gifto
Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,167,539 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.
Buying and Selling Gifto
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.
