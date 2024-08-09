Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 77,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 841.8% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 209.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

