Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Shares Down 3.4%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 5,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 19.33.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

