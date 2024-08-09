Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $27.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $957.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

