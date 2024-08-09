Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DCOR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,309. The company has a market capitalization of $483.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

