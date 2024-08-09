Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.27. 40,528,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,923,547. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

