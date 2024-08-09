GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.54.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GFS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. 1,060,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $28,451,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,750,000 after acquiring an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $67,351,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 68,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the period.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

