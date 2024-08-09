GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.54.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. 1,060,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

